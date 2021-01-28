Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.