Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) stock remained flat at $$11.13 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

