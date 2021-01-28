Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) stock remained flat at $$11.13 on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

