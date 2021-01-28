Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) stock remained flat at $$11.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

