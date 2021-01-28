Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

