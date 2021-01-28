Sky Investment Group LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

