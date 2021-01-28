SkyWest (SKYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $39.43 on Thursday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

