Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27, RTT News reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.34 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.79. 2,835,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $170.69. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

