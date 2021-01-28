Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.34-2.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.79. 3,446,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,431. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $170.69. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

