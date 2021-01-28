SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Up 40,450.0% in January

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 40,450.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.3 days.

SLC Agrícola stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,514. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.