SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.15

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 452220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get SLM alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in SLM by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.