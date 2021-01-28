Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $705,027.50 and approximately $148,168.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00124850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00262598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00330274 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

