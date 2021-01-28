Small Love Potion Price Up 12.6% This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $731,100.82 and approximately $148,947.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00054473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00069128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.