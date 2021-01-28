SmartCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,989.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.93 million and $27,989.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,992.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.20 or 0.03928813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 803% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00401155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01196043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00508394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00405025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00251620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022471 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.