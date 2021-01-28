Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $118,508.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00890851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.23 or 0.04279319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

SLT is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

