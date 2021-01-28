Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.13 and last traded at $71.60. 2,152,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,068,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,286.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,513.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,614 shares of company stock worth $27,556,686. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

