SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 8.9%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.65. 13,268,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 7,751,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

