SmileyCoin (SMLY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $518.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $671,742.43 and approximately $518.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 130.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars.

