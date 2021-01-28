Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Up 8.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $53.13. 25,502,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 18,454,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

