Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Snap-on worth $32,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 66,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $1,277,777.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,637.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Insiders have sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.99. 19,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,982. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

