Snap (SNAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SNAP stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $57.39.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 in the last three months.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

