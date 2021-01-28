SnowGem Price Hits $0.0441 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001088 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 192.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.