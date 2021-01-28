SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.89 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $45.02 or 0.00137350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00129505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00272747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037382 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

