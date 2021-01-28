Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.90. 3,606,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,340,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.08% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

