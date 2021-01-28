Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Shares Up 11.6%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s stock price traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.28. 10,686,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 13,565,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

