Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Up 7.8%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.06. 9,270,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 6,971,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

