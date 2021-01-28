SocialCoin Price Up 120.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 117.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 120.5% higher against the dollar. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $7,214.01 and $7.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk and its Facebook page is accessible here . SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SocialCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin was created to be used as a reward for interactive with certain content in platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TripAdvisor, online forums such as Pistonheads and so on. “

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

