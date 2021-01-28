Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.49. 538,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 410,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOHU. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $1,803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $4,243,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $2,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 742.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 533.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 43,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

