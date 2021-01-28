Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOHU stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $753.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

