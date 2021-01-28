Solana (SOL) Price Hits $3.86 on Major Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Solana has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $32.90 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00011334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.00873814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.69 or 0.04143341 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

