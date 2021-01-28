SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 8.5%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $311.35 and last traded at $309.74. 1,205,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,569,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

