Soligenix’s (SNGX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.42. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

