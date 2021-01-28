SoMee.Social (ONG) Price Up 6% This Week

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $473,168.29 and approximately $10,404.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SoMee.Social alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.06 or 0.00886953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.10 or 0.04335651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017858 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,441,641 coins. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SoMee.Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoMee.Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.