Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products also posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

SON stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.13.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

