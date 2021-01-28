Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Trading 9.6% Higher

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 281,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 57,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The company has a market cap of $18.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

