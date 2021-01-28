Sora 1-Day Volume Tops $2.45 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Sora has a total market capitalization of $60.29 million and $2.45 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora token can now be purchased for approximately $172.25 or 0.00539018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sora has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000784 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00190146 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 485.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003034 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Sora

XOR is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. The official website for Sora is sora.org

Buying and Selling Sora

