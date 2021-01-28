Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 393,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after buying an additional 439,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Cowen upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

