Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

LUV traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,372,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

