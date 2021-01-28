S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $16.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.48. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

