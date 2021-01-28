SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and $1.61 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.65 or 0.00899257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.46 or 0.04278711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014639 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,346,853,267 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars.

