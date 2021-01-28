SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0063

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 86% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $58,384.68 and $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 81.6% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006950 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,368,223 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,728 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

