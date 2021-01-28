SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.04. 211,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 176,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 1,585.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

