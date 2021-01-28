SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.71. Approximately 239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF stock. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 1.91% of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

