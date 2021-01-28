SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,781 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 8,551,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,675,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,892,000 after purchasing an additional 880,160 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,667,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,665,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

