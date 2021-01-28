SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.71. The stock had a trading volume of 491,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average is $175.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

