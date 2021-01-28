SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Stock Price Up 1.7%

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.70. 92 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 7.05% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

