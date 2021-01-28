SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) were up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.70. Approximately 92 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) by 189.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 7.05% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

