SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Trading Up 0.9%

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.71 and last traded at $93.05. Approximately 1,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.26.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

