SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,823 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

