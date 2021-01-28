SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 144,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 57,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 52,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,753. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99.

